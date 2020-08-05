Poteau Council approves railroad crossing

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – A new railroad crossing is in the works on Williams Lane, following approval of an agreement Monday night by the Poteau City Council.

The council approved the deal with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, agreeing to pay 10 percent of the cost, or $26,000. The other 90 percent will be paid by Kansas City Southern Railroad. The crossing is one of two planned in the city this year, Mayor Scotty White said.

Council members also heard updates from the directors of the Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County and Historic Downtown Poteau.

