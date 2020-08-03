Parents struggle as schools reopen

Home 2020 August Parents struggle as schools reopen

John Barrett and his daughter Autumn pose for photos outside Bascomb Elementary School in Woodstock, Ga., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Barrett says he will educate his daughter virtually and keep her out of in-person classes in Cherokee County schools, even though he’s worried she will fall behind on her special education plans, because of concerns about COVID-19’s spread. Cherokee County, near Atlanta, is one of many districts nationwide that gave parents a choice between in-person and all-online classes this fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

Shannon Dunn has to report in person to her job this week as a cafeteria manager at at elementary school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but she has no idea what she’ll do when her daughter starts kindergarten with online-only instruction.

As a new school year begins this week in some states, Dunn, like many working parents, is struggling to balance her job with her child’s school work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause upheaval in school districts around the country.

Dunn’s East Baton Rouge school district has asked school employees to begin work this week, while students are set to begin virtual classes next week. School officials have said they hope to begin in-person classes after Labor Day.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
New virus case reported in Smithville
Oklahoma governor declares emergency
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120
Read More
12 new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County
Stitt declares health emergency
Read More
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back
US, UK brace for soaring death tolls
Pandemic job losses hit new high

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar