OU announces new football schedule

NORMAN — The Big 12 Conference released a revised 2020 nine-game football schedule Wednesday, one that has Oklahoma opening league play Sept. 26 at home versus Kansas State.

That contest will occur two weeks after the Sooners open the season Sept. 12 in their lone non-conference game vs. Missouri State, also in Norman.

