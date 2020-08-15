OSU’s Gupta advances to semifinal

BANDON, Ore. – Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta outlasted incoming Stanford freshman Michael Thorbjornsen 1-up on Friday at windy Bandon Dunes to advance to the U.S. Amateur semifinals.

Gupta, from Concord, North Carolina, got into the field last Friday when second-ranked No. 2 Ricky Castillo withdrew.

