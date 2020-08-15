OSU’s Gupta advances to semifinal

Home 2020 August OSU’s Gupta advances to semifinal

BANDON, Ore. – Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta outlasted incoming Stanford freshman Michael Thorbjornsen 1-up on Friday at windy Bandon Dunes to advance to the U.S. Amateur semifinals.

Gupta, from Concord, North Carolina, got into the field last Friday when second-ranked No. 2 Ricky Castillo withdrew.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Golf, OSU, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

OSU golfers lead in regionals
OSU golfers move into 12th
Read More
Fierro advances to U.S. Amateur round of 16
OSU men win regional tournament

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar