OSU provides educational resources for families

Home 2020 August OSU provides educational resources for families

STILLWATER – With some schools opting to forego in-person classes, many parents and students find themselves in a challenging situation.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Oklahoma State University College of Education and Human Sciences faculty members are sharing their expertise on how to effectively navigate and balance the new normal of online learning due to COVID-19 by providing educational resources for families.

“In difficult times, it’s important that we support one another in all the ways we can,” said Dr. Shelbie Witte, head of the School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences in the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar