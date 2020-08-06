Oklahoma revenue collections up

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday that revenue collections by the state rose by more than 27% in July due to a delay in the state income tax filing deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic, but not enough to offset previous shortfalls.

“While July collections were strong, a different picture emerges when taking into account the delay of income tax filing,” McDaniel said. “The details show the positive bottom line is concealing some less than favorable developments.”