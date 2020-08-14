Oklahoma revenue collections below estimate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Overall collections to the state’s main operating fund for fiscal year 2020 were more than 10% below projections as the state’s economy reeled from slumping energy prices and the economic impact of COVID-19, state finance officials reported on Thursday.

Total collections to the general revenue fund for the fiscal year that ended June 30 were $6.27 billion, which was 10.2% below the estimate, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported.