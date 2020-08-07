Oklahoma announces $250M for local coronavirus costs

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, was infected when he hugged two friends from Tulsa, Stitt spokesperson Charlie Hannema said Thursday.

“The governor had a meeting with some close personal friends who came down from Tulsa to talk about a ministry between police and the African American community,” Hannema said. “He kind of broke his own rule and hugged them.”

