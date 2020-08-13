Obituary for Wilma Stephens

PANAMA – Wilma Faye Stephens, 72, of Panama, was born Oct. 18, 1947 in Keota to J.C. and Iva Lee (Weece) Thomas and passed away Aug. 12, 2020 in Poteau.

Services are Monday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lighthouse Church in Panama with Bro. Joshua Hurst officiating. Burial will follow at Iron Bridge Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Wilma Faye was a retired head start teacher in Panama and of the Christian faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Wilma Faye will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving family members are two sons Keith Butler and wife Shanna of Shady Point, and Kevin Butler of Panama; one daughter, Fayla Stephens, of Poteau; two sisters Carolyn Sue Williams and Debra Coker; three brothers Terry Thomas, R.C. Thomas and Jimmy Thomas; five grandchildren Heaven Stephens, Kyle Butler and wife Britny, Charla Wilson and husband Andy, K.C. Butler and Kendra Butler; nine great-grandchildren Ayden, Braxten, Kylah, Kensie, Kimberlynn, Madilynn, Zander, Kamryn and Kailey; numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones and special friends Betty DeWitt and Tiffany Battles.

She was preceded in death by her parents J.C. and Iva Lee Thomas; four sisters Billy Dean Reynold and husband Bob, Wanda Joyce Reid and husband Don, Anna Lee Lindsey, and Sharon Kaye Hayes; and one brother, Jay R. Thomas.

Pallbearers are Kevin “K.C.” Butler, Kyle Butler, Bobby Dean Reynolds, Cody Jay Thomas, Tommy “Junior” Dewitt and Denton Wulff.

Viewing is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. with the family visiting with friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Faye’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

