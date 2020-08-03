Obituary for Wendell Stacy

COLLINSVILLE – Mr. Arlin Wendell Stacy, 81, died at 7:22 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Collinsville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Owasso First Assembly of God Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow, directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Stacy family will receive guests at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mr. Stacy was born May 13, 1939 in Independence Community, the son of Arlin Martin Stacy and Bertha Oleta (Elder) Stacy. He attended elementary schools in the Independence Community and Yuba City, California, junior high in Glendale, and high school at Heavener. He later attended Carl Albert Junior College at Poteau, Northeastern State University at Tahlequah and had obtained his Masters Degrees. He was married to Dorothy L. Corp in Locust Grove on Aug. 30, 1943. Mr. Stacy has been employed with Smittle Grocery at Heavener and Carnation Milk Company at Poteau.

In 1972 he became a teacher at Wann and in 1973 became a teacher and principal of the Dewey High School until his retirement in 1994. He was also in charge of running the time clock for the junior high and high school football and basketball games. Mr. Stacy was an avid garage saler and was often the first one arriving at garage sales. He also loved auctions, collecting western items and metal lunch baskets. He loved OU football, the St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Thunder basketball and loved to cruise. Mr. Stacy also loved attending local high school athletic events and never missed one of his grandchildren’s games. He served in the United States Army from Aug. 10, 1960 at Ft. Lewis Washington until receiving his Honorable Discharge Aug. 9, 1964. He was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God Church, where he served as a church board member, Sunday School superintendent and teacher, bus driver, visitation leader and Royal Ranger leader. He was loved by everyone he met and was known for his love of people including his cousins with whom he stayed in close touch with. Mr. and Mrs. Stacy made their home in the Bartlesville/Dewey area from 1972 until 2007 when they made their home in Collinsville.

Mr. Stacy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy, of the home; a son Arlin and wife Holly Stacy of Collinsville; a daughter Angela and husband Don Raleigh of Pryor; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren Aubrey and Michael Ballard and son, Owen, of Broken Arrow, Alissa Stacy and daughter Chloe and son Ryker of Maize, Kansas, Sarah and Chase Culver and daughter Reagan of Andale, Kansas, Garrett Stacy, Meredith Harkins, Abby Stacy and Payton Stacy, all of Collinsville; as well as his cousins with whom he remained close.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

