Obituary for Opal Brownfield

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Opal Beatrice Brownfield, 95, of Sunnyvale, California was born July 31, 1925 in Heavener to Dillard and Mentie (Haynes) Williams and went home to be with Jesus Aug. 13, 2020.

Graveside service is Friday at 2 p.m. at Reichert Cemetery. Burial will follow in Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Opal was a retired nurse’s aide. Opal and husband Paul were married for over 40 years. She will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her. Opal was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Surviving family members are two daughters Patsy A. Creamier of Sunnyvale, and Kathleen Ferguson of Greenville, North Carolina; one son, Daniel G. Brownfield, of Flint, Texas; two sisters Anna Lee Pipkins of Sonoma, California and Jimmie Sue Haynes of Tulsa; one brother, Leon Williams, of Heavener; two grandchildren Matthew McDonald of Sunnyvale, and Miranda Avila and husband Matt of Tracy, California; six great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Mentie Williams; her husband, Paul D. Brownfield; one brother, JD Williams; and two sisters Ione H. Miranda and Erma D. Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made for Gideon Bibles or to Samaritan’s Purse.

To sign Opal’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

