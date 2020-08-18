Obituary for Keith Baker

Keith Allen Baker, 61, of Heavener, was born Oct. 17, 1958 in Poteau to David Lee and Reba Dean (Taylor) Baker and passed away Aug. 17, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Memorial service is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Harris officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Keith was a 1978 graduate of Heavener High School and a life-long resident of Heavener. Keith was a truck driver with Baker and Sons Wood Chipping. He always had a big smile and enjoyed being around people. Keith will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving family members are five brothers Tommy and Retta Baker of Wister, Bobby and Debbie Baker of Poteau, Ronny and Karen Baker of Heavener, Victor and Marcy Baker of Spiro, and Gary Baker of Spiro; three aunts Jana Baker of Heavener, Sue Cox of Duncan and Onie Parker of Heavener; three uncles Howard Taylor and wife Georgia of Heavener, Robert Taylor of Poteau, and Hugh Taylor of Heavener; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Lee and Reba Dean (Taylor) Baker; and his grandparents E.M. and Zella (West) Taylor and Fred and Ethel (Russell) Baker.

To sign Mr. Baker’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

