Obituary for Jerry Johnson

HATFIELD, Ark. – Jerry Duane Johnson, 59, of Hatfield, Arkansas, was born July 14, 1961 in Hope, Arkansas to Ottis and Arlene (Rogers) Johnson and passed away July 31, 2020 in Hatfield.

Graveside services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Blackfork Cemetery in Blackfork, Arkansas with Chaplain Mark Lyle officiating. Burial will follow in Black Fork Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jerry was a long-time resident of the area and a truck driver. He loved fishing, hunting, and motorcycles. Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Surviving family members are his wife, Sharon Johnson, of the home; four daughters Wendy and Thomas Adamson of Hope, Terri and John Harrison of Mena, Arkansas, Michelle Flemens of Mena, and Cari and Chris Sharp of Mena; two sisters Susie Boone of Texarkana, Arkansas, and

Debi and Rodney Akin of Texarkana; two brothers Dewayne and Crystal Johnson of Washington, Arkansas, and James McKenzie of Hope; eight grandchildren Jeremy, Jared, Brandi, Rilee, Jacob, Brooke, Riley and Karley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, plus the Greats, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ottis Johnson; his mother, Arlene Hanson; and his special dad, Quinnon, Hanson.

Viewing is Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

