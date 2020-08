BOAZ, Ala. – Janice Kirkley Allen, 76 of Boaz, Alabama passed away June 4, 2020 at her residence.

Cremation services provided by Geraldine Funeral Home.

Surviving family members are her husband, Kenneth Allen; son and daughter-in-law Ethan Allen and Zandrah Stoneburner; brother, Bob Kirkley; and sister: Linda Kay Moore.