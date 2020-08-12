Obituary for James Rainwater

James A. Rainwater, 36, of Big Cedar was born Oct. 14, 1983 in Bakersfield, California to Allen Rainwater and Terri (George) Branch and passed away Aug. 11, 2020 in Poteau.

Funeral service is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Muse First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Muse with Rev. Jacob Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Muse Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

James was a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and hiking. James will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Misty, of the home; two sons Whyatt and Clayton Rainwater of Stigler; one step-son, Jackson Daniels, of the home; one special stepdaughter, Skylar Foster, of Oklahoma City; his mother and stepfather Terri and Ronnie Branch of Stigler; four sisters Shyanna Oliver and husband Jacob of Cameron, Shayna Kirkland and husband Josh of McAlester, Crystal Cole and husband Josh of Stigler, and Faith Dybwad and husband Eric of Stigler; two brothers Albert Rainwater and wife Tiffaney of Krebbs, and Robert Branch of Stigler; two nieces Bethany and Brooke Oliver; and five nephews Eli and Weston Rainwater, Hunter Cole, Jenson and Greyson Dybwad.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Rainwater; one brother, Phillip Rainwater; a special aunt and uncle; and a nephew, Jason Dybwad.

Pallbearers are Albert Rainwater, Josh Kirkland, Ryan Guinn, Shane Guinn, Dennis Carlson and Earl Davis.

The family will visit with friends Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

