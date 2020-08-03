Obituary for Dolores Tolbert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dolores Mae (Thompson) Tolbert, 86, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away July 29, 2020.

Memorial services will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born Feb. 21, 1934 in Bates, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Ed and Desi Pottridge Thompson and step-mother Beatrice Thompson. She was a member of the Bates Assembly of God Church in Bates, Arkansas and had retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Fort Smith, Arkansas after 25 years of employment.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, water skiing, music, playing horseshoes and watching sports of any kind, but especially the Razorbacks. She was known for her excellent cooking, especially her chicken and dumplings. She was loved by all who knew her and she loved her family and friends with all her heart.

She is survived by her daughter Christy Payton and husband Tommy of Fayetteville, Arkansas; brother, Dwayne Thompson of Fort Smith, Arkansas; sisters Kathie Sosa of Fort Smith and Geneva Cook of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren Marty Payton of Fayetteville, Melody Payton and husband J. Seeley of Elm Springs, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Tolbert; brothers, M.D. “Don” Thompson, Dale Thompson and Steve Thompson.

Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com.

