Obituary for Carolyn Davis

Funeral services for Carolyn A. Davis, 55, of Heavener, are Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mt. View Cemetery in Glendale, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She passed away Aug. 3, 2020, in Poteau.

