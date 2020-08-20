Obituary for Barbara Addison

HOWE – Barbara Ruth (Stone-Brown) Addison, 82, of Howe, was born Oct. 29, 1937 in Salinas, California to Herman and Ethel (Ammons) Stone. She went home to be with Jesus Aug. 18, 2020 while surrounded by family.

Funeral service is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Aaron Scroggins officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ethel Stone; and one brother, Eddie Stone.

Barbara was a long-time resident of the area and a homemaker. She loved her friends and family and was greatly loved by them. She lit up a room when she entered and managed to make an impact on everyone she met. Barbara spent years praying and studying the word with her best friends Virginia Wilson and Teila Barnes. They kept their friends and families covered in prayer. Barbara and T.C. also enjoyed the fellowship of their train domino friends. She is remembered by family children, church children and neighborhood children as being fun-loving. She loved entertaining children in her home. Many have memories of her well-known slumber parties. Barbara loved teaching young people about Jesus. She spent many years teaching Sunday school classes, Bible school classes, and creating awesome crafts for the Bible schools. She always had a gift of hospitality. Many have eaten a special meal at her table, and women’s groups and others have gathered for elaborate dinner parties that were always filled with fun and laughter. Barbara loved the beauty of nature and created beauty around her. She had lovely flower beds and loved the outdoors. She also loved reading and studying books about the old saints who poured out their lives with Jesus. Barbara carried the love of Jesus with her. We will miss you dear wife, mama, sister, grandma, friend, and prayer partner. We look forward to the day we rejoice with you again on the other side of eternity.

Surviving family members are her husband of 45 years, T.C. Addison, of Howe; six daughters

Terry Clubb and husband Danny of Durant, Sherry King and husband Michael of Rock Island, Colleen Ford and husband David of Howe, Genene Means of Heavener, Teresa Harper of Tyler, Texas and LeeAnn Fleming of Frontenac, Kansas; three sons Keith Addison of Copan, Eudell Brown, Jr. and wife Vonda of Acorn, Arkansas, and Ward Brown and wife Gale of Howe; two sisters Diane Lockhart and Brenda Hill; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends

Pallbearers are Ricky Ford, Tommy Harger, Todd Harger, Dustin Brown, Austin Harman, Aaron Renick and Gregg Tarpley.

Honorary pallbearers are Keith Addison, Ward Brown and Eudell Brown, Jr.

Viewing is Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The family will visit with friends Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. and have a celebration of Barbara’s life from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Barbara’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

