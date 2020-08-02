New county cases drop for Saturday

LeFlore County had 12 new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Bokoshe had four new cases, Pocola and Talihina two, Cameron, Heavener, Poteau and Spiro each had one new case.

Currently, Talihina has 21 active cases, Poteau 20, Heavener 18, Bokoshe 15, Spiro 12, Pocola eight, Wister five, Howe three, Arkoma two, while Panama and Shady Point each have one.

