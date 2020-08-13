New cases drop to seven Thursday

LeFlore County reported only seven new coronavirus cases Thursday, one of the smallest totals for a week day in weeks.

Heavener had three new cases, Pocola two, and Arkoma and Poteau each had one.

There are 132 active cases in the county. Heavener has 39, Poteau 23 and Spiro 20.

Overall cases are 409 with 277 recoveries.

