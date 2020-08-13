Muscala hits late 3s as Thunder rally past Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Muscala made a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 116-115 on Wednesday night.

In a game largely played by reserves in the second half, Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds for his only points of the game.

“I’ve got a great deal of respect for Mike Muscala just because he’s a total pro and keeps himself ready,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Whenever he’s called upon, you know you’re going to get a really reliable guy.”