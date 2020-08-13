Muscala hits late 3s as Thunder rally past Heat

Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk, right, fouls Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)T

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Muscala made a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 116-115 on Wednesday night.

In a game largely played by reserves in the second half, Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds for his only points of the game.

“I’ve got a great deal of respect for Mike Muscala just because he’s a total pro and keeps himself ready,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Whenever he’s called upon, you know you’re going to get a really reliable guy.”

