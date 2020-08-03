Mountain Gate Poker Run rescheduled

TALIHINA – Talihina’s Mountain Gate Poker Run has been scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.

This event is open to all vehicles. Persons 18 and over can purchase a hand or hands and have a chance to win. They can also choose to go along with someone who has entered.

Extra meal tickets will be available at the end stop.

To enter the poker run, be a sponsor, stop or vendor for this year’s event, call the Talihina Chamber of Commerce (918) 567-3434 or e-mail [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.