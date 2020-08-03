Mountain Gate Poker Run rescheduled

Home 2020 August Mountain Gate Poker Run rescheduled

Poker run contestants registering for 2019 Mountain Gate Poker Run, at the Downtown Visitors Center.

TALIHINA – Talihina’s Mountain Gate Poker Run has been scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.

This event is open to all vehicles. Persons 18 and over can purchase a hand or hands and have a chance to win. They can also choose to go along with someone who has entered.

Extra meal tickets will be available at the end stop.

To enter the poker run, be a sponsor, stop or vendor for this year’s event, call the Talihina Chamber of Commerce (918) 567-3434 or e-mail [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Backroads tours planned
Talihina city wide yard sale postponed
Talihina to host candidate speeches
Read More
Iron Road Gym joins Talihina Chamber
Talihina Chamber to hold dinner
Talihina chamber to hold pancake supper
Sweetheart bingo night planned for Talihina

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar