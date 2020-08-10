Morikawa delivers great shot to win PGA

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The best shot of his life, the shot that made Collin Morikawa a major champion, was never supposed to happen.

He knew the tee on the 16th at Harding Park would be moved forward at the PGA Championship. He said during practice rounds that wouldn’t tempt him to go for the green. But this was Sunday afternoon, right after Morikawa had chipped in for birdie to break out of a seven-way tie, and at this moment was tied again with Paul Casey.

“I knew I had to hit a good one,” he said.

The shot will be remembered as one of the best in a major that hardly anyone witnessed, not with spectators banned during the COVID-19 era for majors.