Milligan, Winans ready for Amateur

NORMAN – Oklahoma women’s golfers Kaitlin Milligan and Libby Winans are in Rockville, Md., this week for the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur, the most prestigious amateur event in women’s golf. The tournament tees off on Monday morning and runs through Sunday.

The event, held this year at Woodmont Country Club, features 132 of the best amateur golfers in the world. The golfers will play 36 holes of stroke play before the field is cut to 64 and the bracket is set for match play, which will be broadcast nationally on the Golf Channel.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.