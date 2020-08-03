Memorial services planned for Jimmy Ashing

SPIRO – Memorial services for Jimmy Ashing, 33 of Spiro, are Friday at 2 p.m. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Stone officiating.

He was born June 17, 1987 in Sallisaw to Larry and Karen (Houts) Ashing and passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are his sons Jaxon Ray Ashing and Gunner Jackson; his mother Karen Wurst and husband Steven; his father, Larry Ashing; two brothers Dalton and Brandon Moody; maternal grandmother, Betty Towe; and paternal grandfather, Willard Ashing.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Veda Ashing, his maternal grandfather, Dillard Houts, his aunt, Ruth Ann Parks, and his sister, Kristi Ferguson.

