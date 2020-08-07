Memorial services planned for Janice Fisk

Memorial services for Janice Lorain Fisk, 73, are Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cowlington Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born June 3, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to Nixie (Thompson) Chinn and Dallas Chinn and passed away Aug. 5, 2020 in Cowlington.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Fisk; three daughters Kerrie Fisk, Dee Watkins and Angel Fisk; one sister, Sandy Hurd; and several grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Dallas and Nixie Chinn.

