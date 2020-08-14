McCurtain woman dies in auto accident

An 18-year-old McCurtain woman died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday at 5:09 p.m. on Highway 31, approximately 5 ½ miles east of Kinta in Haskell County.

Harley Mills was driving a 1998 Ford Expedition westbound when the vehicle departed the road to the right, went airborne, rolled three times, ejected the driver and came to rest on her.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.