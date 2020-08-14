McCurtain men injured in wreck

Two McCurtain men are listed in good condition at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas, after an auto accident Thursday on a private road four miles west of McCurtain in Haskell County.

Gavin Drewry, 20, of McCurtain, was driving a 2002 GMB truck eastbound on a private road when he drove off an overlook cliff with the truck falling 70-80 feet before coming to rest on the ground on its wheels.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.