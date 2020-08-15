Mann leads Clippers over Thunder

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-103 Friday night in a final seeding game for both teams devoid of stars.

The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs starting next week. They wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.