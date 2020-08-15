Mann leads Clippers over Thunder

Home 2020 August Mann leads Clippers over Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo (6) goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Clippers’ Terance Mann (14) watches during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-103 Friday night in a final seeding game for both teams devoid of stars.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs starting next week. They wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

/ Basketball, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Grizzlies hang on to beat Thunder 110-97
Nunn’s 22 points lead Heat past Thunder
Westbrook stars, Diallo hurt in Thunder win
Westbrook scores 42 in win over Pelicans
Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder beat Clippers
Read More
Booker’s 35 help Suns top Thunder
Jazz take division lead with win over Thunder
Thunder get win over Suns

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar