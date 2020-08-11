Library going back to curbside service

The Heavener Public Library is working hard to safely meet community needs.

Beginning Wednesday, the Library will temporarily reduce services to curbside delivery for books, audios books, movies and tablets.

Customers needing copies, prints or faxes should call or email the library and they will be delivered right to your car. The library has also increased Wi-Fi access points to better offer free high speeds all around the building and as far as the parking lot for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information, call 918-653-2870, email [email protected], or message them on Facebook.

