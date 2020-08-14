LeFlore crushes Clayton

CLAYTON – LeFlore jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to an 11-1 win over Clayton in fast pitch softball action Thursday.

The Lady Savages (2-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning to clinch the easy win. LeFlore plays at Wilburton Friday against the Lady Diggers and Checotah.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.