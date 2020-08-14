LeFlore crushes Clayton

Home 2020 August LeFlore crushes Clayton

CLAYTON – LeFlore jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to an 11-1 win over Clayton in fast pitch softball action Thursday.

The Lady Savages (2-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning to clinch the easy win. LeFlore plays at Wilburton Friday against the Lady Diggers and Checotah.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Fast-pitch softball, LeFlore, Softball, Sports / Tags: , ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Pocola beats Stigler in 10 innings
Lady Wolves win two in tournament
Lady Wolves smash Roland in opener
Beggs takes two from Spiro
Read More
3 county teams in Whitesboro Tournament
LeFlore wins at Clayton
Howe sweeps Central Monday
Howe blanks Pittsburg

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar