LeFlore County weather 8-9-2020

Clear skies and hot for Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 96 degrees with a low of 75 degrees.  A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. as a heat index of 105 to 109 degrees is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. with sunset at 8:12 p.m.

LeFlore County weather 7-24-2020

