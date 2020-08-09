LeFlore County weather 8-9-2020

Clear skies and hot for Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 96 degrees with a low of 75 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. as a heat index of 105 to 109 degrees is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. with sunset at 8:12 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.