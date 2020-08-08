LeFlore County weather 8-8-2020

Mostly clear skies and hot Saturday in LeFlore County.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 109 degrees are expected as a combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

The high will be 96 degrees with a low of 74 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. with sunset at 8:13 p.m.

