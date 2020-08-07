LeFlore County weather 8-7-2020

After a relatively mild start in August with temperatures, the heat is moving back along with increased humidity.

Friday’s high will be 88 degrees with a low of 73 degrees. There is a 60 percent chance of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:33 a.m. with sunset at 8:14 p.m.

