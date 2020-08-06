LeFlore County weather 8-6-2020

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures forecast for Thursday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 73 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. After a stretch of below-average temperatures, that will change in the next few days with temperatures climbing.

Sunrise is at 6:32 a.m. with sunset at 8:15 p.m.

