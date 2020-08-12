LeFlore County weather 8-12-2020

Another chance of rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday with below-average temperatures continuing.

There is an 80 percent chance of more precipitation, primarily in the morning, with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 71 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m. with sunset at 8:09 p.m.

