LeFlore County reports 19 new coronavirus cases

LeFlore County had 19 new coronavirus cases in the latest report Friday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Eight of the cases were in Poteau, Heavener had four, Howe and Shady Point each had two, while Pocola, Spiro and Wister each had one.

The county now has had 429 cases with 132 active cases. Heavener still has the most active cases with 41 while Poteau has 26 and Spiro 21.

