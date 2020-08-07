LeFlore County coronavirus risk factor raised

LeFlore County has been moved from a low to moderate risk Friday in the color-coded risk phases for coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level.

LeFlore County had 14 new cases in Friday’s report. Spiro had four, Heavener and Pocola three, Wister two, while Howe and Talihina each had one.

The county currently has 122 active cases with 339 cases, 217 recoveries and one death.

