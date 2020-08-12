Lankford visits Poteau

By KEN MILAM

Ledger/LCJ Correspondent

POTEAU – U.S. Sen James Lankford visited with local officials and the press around southeastern Oklahoma Tuesday.

He met first with Poteau Mayor Scotty White, Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner and Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Administrator Bob Carter at the Coffee Cup in Poteau.

“There’s no substitute” for face-to-face talks with people to get a feel for the economy and other issues, as opposed to looking at lines and graphs, said Lankford, who will not face re-election until 2022.

