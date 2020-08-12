Lankford visits Poteau

Home 2020 August Lankford visits Poteau

United States Senator James Lankford, far left, visits with, clockwise from back left, Poteau Mayor Scotty White, Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner and Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter, Tuesday morning at The Coffee Cup. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News

By KEN MILAM

Ledger/LCJ Correspondent

POTEAU – U.S. Sen James Lankford visited with local officials and the press around southeastern Oklahoma Tuesday.

He met first with Poteau Mayor Scotty White, Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner and Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center Administrator Bob Carter at the Coffee Cup in Poteau.

“There’s no substitute” for face-to-face talks with people to get a feel for the economy and other issues, as opposed to looking at lines and graphs, said Lankford, who will not face re-election until 2022.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News, Poteau / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar