GORE – Heavener improved to 3-0 with a pair of wins in the Gore Tournament Saturday night.

The Lady Wolves won the opener over Canadian, 13-0, before blanking Eufaula, 1-0, in the second game.

Heavener is back in action Friday.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.