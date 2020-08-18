Lady Wolves edge Roland

By CRAIG HALL, Ledger/LCJ Publisher

Heavener stayed perfect in district play Monday with a 3-2 win over Roland to complete the season sweep of Roland.

The Lady Wolves improve to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in district play. Heavener visits Haskell for a doubleheader Tuesday in district action.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.