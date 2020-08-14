KTC moves EMS program to distance learning

POTEAU – Kiamichi Tech school officials were notified Thursday that a staff member in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program at the Poteau campus tested positive for COVID-19. The program has transitioned to a distance learning format and all students and staff members in close contact with the individual have been notified and advised to quarantine. The individual began showing symptoms on Monday and immediately left campus.

All full-time programs, except for EMS, began classes on Wednesday. No students reporting to their respective program on Wednesday were exposed.

“Our team responded quickly with appropriate measures and we will continue to follow established protocol and procedures to ensure we keep our staff and students as safe as possible. Our facility is sanitized daily between the morning and afternoon sessions and again in the evening,” said Shelley Free, Kiamichi Tech Superintendent.

School officials are working closely with the LeFlore County Health Department. Any individuals who would like to be tested for COVID-19 or have symptoms should contact the LCHD for a testing appointment.

The Kiamichi Tech Return to School Preparedness Plan can be found at ktc.edu/returntoschool. All updates are shared on District and campus social media accounts.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month or $50 a year and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.