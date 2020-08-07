HUA, Council gives raises, hire officer

The Heavener Utilities Authority gave raises to two employees while the City Council hired a police officer in brief meetings Thursday at City Hall.

HUA members present were David Grubbs Sr. and Marvin Meredith. Council members were Mayor Max Roberts, along with Council members Melinda Ballantine, Gail Nichols and Jim Roll. HUA members Jim Carr and Billy Adrean were absent along with Council member Joey Clubb.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.