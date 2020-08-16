Howe wins Whitesboro Tournament

WHITESBORO – Howe claimed the Whitesboro Tournament Saturday with wins over Panama and Whitesboro.

The Lady Lions (6-0) defeated Panama in the first game, 8-7, before winning the championship with a 6-5 victory over Whitesboro. Howe is back in action Monday at Hulbert in district games.

