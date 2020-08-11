Howe sweeps Central Monday

HOWE – Howe’s Kalan Nye and Makaleah Lewis both threw no-hitters as the Lady Lions swept Central Sallisaw to open the season.

Howe won the first game, 10-0, then completed the sweep with an 18-0 victory. The Lady Lions play again Thursday in the Whitesboro Tournament Thursday against the Pittsburg/Smithville winner at 3:45 p.m.

