Howe sweeps Central Monday

Home 2020 August Howe sweeps Central Monday

HOWE – Howe’s Kalan Nye and Makaleah Lewis both threw no-hitters as the Lady Lions swept Central Sallisaw to open the season.

Howe won the first game, 10-0, then completed the sweep with an 18-0 victory. The Lady Lions play again Thursday in the Whitesboro Tournament Thursday against the Pittsburg/Smithville winner at 3:45 p.m.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Fast-pitch softball, Howe, Softball, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
3 county teams in Whitesboro Tournament
West leads Spiro over Morris
Pocola beats Stigler in 10 innings
Lady Wolves smash Roland in opener

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar