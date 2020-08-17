Heavener to host Roland Monday

Heavener will host Roland in a district fast pitch softball game Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Wolves were originally scheduled to play at Stigler, but the game was postponed.

Heavener’s game with Roland was originally scheduled for last Tuesday but was postponed due to rain. The two teams met Aug. 10 in Roland with the Lady Wolves winning, 14-2.

Heavener is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in district play.

