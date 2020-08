By KEN MILAM

Ledger/LCJ correspondent

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Heavener man Monday on suspicion of first-degree rape and lewd molestation involving a 7-year-old girl.

Primativo Luna Martinez, 27, was being held on $500,000 bond.

