Heavener has 14 new coronavirus cases

Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in LeFlore County with 22 new cases reported Thursday.

Heavener had most of the new cases with 14, Bokoshe, Poteau and Talihina had two, while Cameron and Spiro each had one.

The county has now had 325 cases. There are 197 recoveries and 128 active cases. Heavener has 40 active cases, Poteau 21, Talihina 20, Bokoshe 13, Spiro 12, Cameron 10, Howe and Pocola four, Shady Point two, and Arkoma and Wister both have one.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

