Heavener grad receives OHCE scholarship

Journey Perdue is one of the 2020 LeFlore County OK Home and Community Education (OHCE) scholarship recipients.

Perdue is a graduate of Heavener High School and is planning to attend college at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, entering the Dental Hygiene Program, with a career goal of being a dental hygienist.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal.

