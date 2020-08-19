Haskell sweeps Heavener

HASKELL- Haskell swept a district fast pitch softball doubleheader from Heavener Tuesday, winning the first game 8-2 before completing the sweep with a 6-4 victory.

The Lady Wolves drop to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play. Heavener plays in the Okmulgee Tournament Thursday.

